VIDEO | Shake a leg or get suspended: RJD leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav makes cop dance at Holi event

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was caught on camera ordering a police officer in uniform to dance during Holi celebrations at his residence in Patna on Friday. In the video, Yadav can be heard warning the officer that refusal to comply could lead to suspension.

The footage, which has now gone viral, shows Yadav celebrating the festival with party supporters when he directed the officer to dance to a song. The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with some criticizing the leader’s behaviour while others dismissed it as lighthearted Holi revelry.

In the video he is heard saying, "Ay sipahi, ek gaana bajayenge uspe tumko thumka lagana hai (I will play a song, and you have to shake a leg), Tej Pratap said, pointing to the cop. He added that failure to dance could lead to suspension."Bura na mano holi hai (don't feel bad, it's Holi)," the former Bihar minister further said.