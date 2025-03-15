VIDEO | Shake a leg or get suspended: RJD leader Tej Pratap Singh Yadav makes cop dance at Holi event

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was caught on camera ordering a police officer in uniform to dance during Holi celebrations at his residence in Patna on Friday. In the video, Yadav can be heard warning the officer that refusal to comply could lead to suspension.
The footage, which has now gone viral, shows Yadav celebrating the festival with party supporters when he directed the officer to dance to a song. The incident has sparked reactions on social media, with some criticizing the leader’s behaviour while others dismissed it as lighthearted Holi revelry.
In the video he is heard saying, "Ay sipahi, ek gaana bajayenge uspe tumko thumka lagana hai (I will play a song, and you have to shake a leg), Tej Pratap said, pointing to the cop. He added that failure to dance could lead to suspension."Bura na mano holi hai (don't feel bad, it's Holi)," the former Bihar minister further said.
Tej Pratap, son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, also participated in ‘kurta faad,’ where people’s clothes are torn after applying colour on them. A video from the event shows his supporters forcefully tearing a man's pants and pushing him to the ground, despite his protests, reported India Today.
The incident sparked strong reactions from JDU, BJP, and its ally Congress. JDU national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad condemned the act, stating it has no place in Bihar, while the BJP emphasised the need to keep them away from power.
"Jungleraaj has ended but Yuvraj of Lalu Yadav is threatening a policeman about the consequences if he (the policeman) will not comply with what he is instructing (to dance). Bihar has now changed. Be it Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav or any of the family members of Lalu Yadav - they need to understand that such acts have no place in the environment of this changing Bihar," Prasad told news agency ANI.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that it is a tradition of the RJD to take the law in their hands.
"Like father, like son. Earlier, his father manipulated laws at his whim and turned Bihar into a jungle raj. Now, even after losing power, the son resorts to threats and coercion to bend the law and intimidate those who uphold it," he said, adding that this is just a "trailer" and that it is essential to keep them away from power," Poonawalla said.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi also condemned it, calling it an unfortunate incident. "I condemn what he said. He is unaware that he does not have the power to suspend a person. It is unfortunate to say something like this to a policeman," he said.