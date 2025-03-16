Many Indians unaware of Mission Life, call for stronger action on sustainability

More than a quarter of Indians remain unaware of the government's flagship environmental campaign, Mission LiFE—'Lifestyle for Environment', launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in November 2021. A recent survey also reveals that most citizens feel the government has not done enough to promote sustainable lifestyles.

The Agartala-based Consumer Protection Association (CPA) conducted a perception survey across 25 major cities, with a sample size of over 2,500 people, ahead of World Consumer Rights Day on March 15. Participants included individuals from various fields, including consumer organizations, academia, businesses, researchers, and homemakers from 25 states and union territories across India.

The survey highlights that while most consumers are aware of the ban on single-use plastic, only 16 percent believe it is effectively enforced. India implemented this ban on July 1, 2022, prohibiting the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of certain plastic items with low utility and high littering potential. Many consumers have switched to cloth, jute, or paper bags, but the majority feel that enforcement remains weak.