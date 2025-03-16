Mob attacks police team in Bihar's Bhagalpur, five officers injured

PATNA: A police team was attacked by a mob in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, leaving five officers, including Sub-Inspector Dhanrath Rai, seriously injured. The incident took place around 7:30 pm on Saturday in Kasri village under Antichak police station limits in the Kahalgaon sub-division.

The injured policemen have been admitted to a government hospital in Kahalgaon for treatment. According to officials, the police team had gone to the village to investigate a scuffle between two families when they were attacked. A sub-inspector, three policemen, and a village chaukidar were injured as the mob pelted stones and assaulted them with bamboo sticks.

The situation quickly turned violent, forcing the policemen to flee for safety. Their patrol vehicle was also damaged in the attack. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting senior police officials to order immediate action against those involved.

Kahalgaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kalyan Anand said that the clash began after minor children argued over a trivial matter. The dispute escalated into a violent altercation between two families, leading to tensions in the village. He confirmed that five suspects had been detained for questioning and that raids were ongoing to arrest others involved in the attack. A case has been registered based on the statement of a magistrate present in the village.

This is the third attack on police personnel in Bihar in the past five days. Earlier, two assistant sub-inspectors were killed in separate incidents in the Munger and Araria districts while on duty. The increasing number of attacks on police officers has raised concerns among law enforcement officials.

Leader of Opposition and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav criticized the government over the incident. Sharing the video on social media, he wrote, “Yet the CM is unmoved.”