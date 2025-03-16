Union Home Minister Amit Shah warns drug cartels as NCB seizes meth worth Rs 88 crore

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah has declared that there will be no mercy for drug cartels. He praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for seizing a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore and for arresting four members linked to an international drug cartel.
In a post on X, Shah highlighted the success of the investigation approach adopted by the NCB. “No mercy for drug cartels. Accelerating the Modi government’s march to build a drug-free Bharat, a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 88 crore has been seized, and four members of the international drug cartel have been arrested in the Imphal and Guwahati zones," he stated. He further added, “The drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation. Our hunt for drugs continues. Heartfelt congratulations to team NCB.”
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), NCB officers from the Imphal Zone conducted an operation on March 13 and intercepted a truck near the Lilong area. After thoroughly inspecting the vehicle, they discovered 102.39 kg of methamphetamine tablets hidden in the rear toolbox and cabin. The two individuals on board were immediately taken into custody. Following this, the team carried out a follow-up operation and arrested a third suspect, who was believed to be the receiver of the drugs. A four-wheeler used for drug trafficking was also recovered, and all three individuals were later arrested.
The statement further revealed that the suspected source of the drugs was Moreh, and investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in the case.
On the same day, NCB officers from the Guwahati Zone, acting on a tip-off, intercepted an SUV at the Assam–Mizoram border near Silchar. During their inspection, they found 7.48 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed inside the spare tyre of the vehicle. The occupant of the SUV was taken into custody and later arrested. Officials stated that the contraband originated from Moreh, Manipur, and was destined for Karimganj. Investigations are continuing to track down other individuals linked to the network.
Additionally, the NCB has taken over an investigation from the Mizoram State Excise Department involving the seizure of approximately 46 kg of crystal meth in Aizawl on March 6. The MHA confirmed that four individuals have been arrested in connection with this case after their involvement in the drug syndicate was established. Authorities are now working to uncover the international and interstate connections of this trafficking network.
The North Eastern Region remains one of the most vulnerable areas in India for drug trafficking due to its geographical location. In 2023, the MHA increased the strength of the NCB to intensify efforts against the drug menace. The NCB, through its five Zonal Units and a Regional Headquarters in the northeast, has been actively working to dismantle drug trafficking networks, particularly those dealing in synthetic drugs like methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as YABA. These drugs not only threaten the youth but also pose a serious risk to national security.