Union Home Minister Amit Shah warns drug cartels as NCB seizes meth worth Rs 88 crore

On the same day, NCB officers from the Guwahati Zone, acting on a tip-off, intercepted an SUV at the Assam–Mizoram border near Silchar. During their inspection, they found 7.48 kg of methamphetamine tablets concealed inside the spare tyre of the vehicle. The occupant of the SUV was taken into custody and later arrested. Officials stated that the contraband originated from Moreh, Manipur, and was destined for Karimganj. Investigations are continuing to track down other individuals linked to the network.

Additionally, the NCB has taken over an investigation from the Mizoram State Excise Department involving the seizure of approximately 46 kg of crystal meth in Aizawl on March 6. The MHA confirmed that four individuals have been arrested in connection with this case after their involvement in the drug syndicate was established. Authorities are now working to uncover the international and interstate connections of this trafficking network.

The North Eastern Region remains one of the most vulnerable areas in India for drug trafficking due to its geographical location. In 2023, the MHA increased the strength of the NCB to intensify efforts against the drug menace. The NCB, through its five Zonal Units and a Regional Headquarters in the northeast, has been actively working to dismantle drug trafficking networks, particularly those dealing in synthetic drugs like methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as YABA. These drugs not only threaten the youth but also pose a serious risk to national security.