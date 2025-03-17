Allahabad HC dismisses petition seeking CBI probe into Mahakumbh mismanagement

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI probe into various irregularities during the recently-concluded Mahakumbh.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra dismissed the petition filed by Keshar Singh, Yogendra kumar Pandey and Kamlesh Singh saying: "Seeking an inquiry, at this stage, when the event is already over, appears to be an exercise in futility".

The petitioners through their petition charged the administration with failing to discharge its duties, and poor quality and quantity of water across the Mela area during Mahakumbh- 2025.

Advocate Vijay Chandra Srivastava, appearing for petitioners, argued that pontoon bridges were not of good quality, the crowd management was poor and it resulted in difficulty for devotees in taking the holy dip.

The petitioners had sought a report on the budget meant for the event, the amount spent and the revenue generated. The petitioners also sought directions from the competent authorities for providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives during the stampede in Mahakumbh.