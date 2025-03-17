Indian Railways to be among top three freight carriers globally, fares remain among lowest globally: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways set to become one of the world’s top three freight carriers by March 31, handling 1.6 billion tons of cargo, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw highlighted that train fares in India are significantly lower—10 to 20 times cheaper—compared to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and several Western nations.

Speaking on the subsidy issue, the minister said that the cost of train travel per kilometre in India is Rs 1.38, but passengers are charged only 73 paise and rest amount is met through a subsidy of 47% being provided by the government. He also informed the House that passengers received a subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore during the financial year of 2022-23 and it increased to Rs 60,000 crore in 2023-24.

“If you look at a journey of 350 km, Rs 121 is the fare of general class in India, Rs 400 in Pakistan, Rs 413 in Sri Lanka. This is the same in almost all categories," he asserted, adding that fares have remained unchanged since 2020.

Highlighting the railway’s noticeable achievements over a decade, the minister said that the Indian Railway is exporting the train components including metro and passenger train coaches to other countries including UK and others. The coaches made for metro trains are being exported to Australia, bogies under frames (basic structure) to UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia, while railway propulsion parts are exported to France, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Germany and Italy.