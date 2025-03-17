PM Modi raises Khalistan concerns with NZ PM Luxon as two countries step up security, defence ties

NEW DELHI: India and New Zealand on Monday inked a pact to firm up their defence and security ties even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed concerns to his counterpart over pro-Khalistan elements carrying out anti-India activities in the Pacific island nation.

“We've decided to strengthen and institutionalise our defence and security collaboration. In addition to joint exercises, training, and port visits, a roadmap for bilateral defense industry collaboration will be developed. Our navies are working together in the Combined Task Force-150 for maritime security in the Indian Ocean,” Modi said after a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

“We are happy that a New Zealand naval ship is making a port call in Mumbai in two days,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said strict action is necessary against those guilty of terrorist attacks. "We will continue to cooperate together against terrorist, separatist and radical elements," Modi said. “In this regard, we have also shared our concerns about anti-India activities by certain illegal elements in New Zealand. We’re confident that we will continue to receive the full cooperation of the New Zealand government against such illegal elements.”

When asked about whether Khalistan supporters getting space in New Zealand was discussed between the two leaders, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “This was an issue that came up and you would have seen references to that in the Prime Minister's media statement as well.”