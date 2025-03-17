PM Modi raises Khalistan concerns with NZ PM Luxon as two countries step up security, defence ties

NEW DELHI: India and New Zealand on Monday inked a pact to firm up their defence and security ties even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed concerns to his counterpart over pro-Khalistan elements carrying out anti-India activities in the Pacific island nation.
“We've decided to strengthen and institutionalise our defence and security collaboration. In addition to joint exercises, training, and port visits, a roadmap for bilateral defense industry collaboration will be developed. Our navies are working together in the Combined Task Force-150 for maritime security in the Indian Ocean,” Modi said after a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
“We are happy that a New Zealand naval ship is making a port call in Mumbai in two days,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi said strict action is necessary against those guilty of terrorist attacks. "We will continue to cooperate together against terrorist, separatist and radical elements," Modi said. “In this regard, we have also shared our concerns about anti-India activities by certain illegal elements in New Zealand. We’re confident that we will continue to receive the full cooperation of the New Zealand government against such illegal elements.”
When asked about whether Khalistan supporters getting space in New Zealand was discussed between the two leaders, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “This was an issue that came up and you would have seen references to that in the Prime Minister's media statement as well.”
“We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism, and to threaten attacks against our diplomats or our parliament or our events in India. So these were also conveyed,” he said, adding that New Zealand has been receptive and has taken Indian concerns on board in the past as well.
India has been raising concerns over various pro-Khalistan activities, including the so-called ‘referendum’ for an independent Sikh homeland organized by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was permitted by New Zealand authorities under the guise of "freedom of speech".
PM Modi and PM Luxon later visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.
The two held wide-ranging talks with a focus on ramping up overall bilateral ties, especially in areas of trade, defence, education and agriculture.
PM Modi also referred to India and New Zealand deciding to start negotiations for a mutually beneficial free trade pact.
“This will boost the potential of mutual trade and investment. Mutual cooperation and investment will be encouraged in areas like dairy, food processing, and pharma,” he said, adding both countries support a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.