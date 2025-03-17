PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard; advancing strategic ties discussed

NEW DELHI: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during which Modi conveyed his greetings to President Donald Trump and said that he and 1.4 billion people of India looked forward to welcoming him to India later this year.
After the meeting, Modi said both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.
During the meeting, the prime minister warmly recalled his visit to Washington DC last month and his extremely productive discussions with President Trump, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Modi also reflected on his interaction with Tulsi Gabbard during his visit to the US and appreciated her crucial role in strengthening cooperation in defence, critical technologies, counter-terrorism and addressing global challenges.
The prime minister noted the special significance of Gabbard's visit as the first high-level visit to India from the US in President Trump's second term.
"Glad to welcome Tulsi Gabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation," Modi said.
During their meeting, PM Modi had called Gabbard a "strong votary" of India-US friendship, while she described it as an "honour" to meet him and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.
Gabbard is also set to participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with ORF.
PM Modi presents her Mahakumbh's holy water
Prime Minister presented her a vase containing jal (holy water) from the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.
Gabbard is in India as part of her multi-nation visit. The Asia leg of her trip will conclude with an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which PM Modi invited her.
The meeting with the Prime Minister followed a discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where Singh raised concerns over anti-India activities conducted by the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US.
According to sources, India expressed its concerns and asked the US Director of National Intelligence to take strong action against the unlawful organisation.
