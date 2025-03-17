PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard; advancing strategic ties discussed

NEW DELHI: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during which Modi conveyed his greetings to President Donald Trump and said that he and 1.4 billion people of India looked forward to welcoming him to India later this year.

After the meeting, Modi said both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.

During the meeting, the prime minister warmly recalled his visit to Washington DC last month and his extremely productive discussions with President Trump, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi also reflected on his interaction with Tulsi Gabbard during his visit to the US and appreciated her crucial role in strengthening cooperation in defence, critical technologies, counter-terrorism and addressing global challenges.

The prime minister noted the special significance of Gabbard's visit as the first high-level visit to India from the US in President Trump's second term.

