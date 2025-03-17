Rajnath Singh flags concerns over SFJ's activities in meeting with US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday conveyed to US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard India's concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity, sources said.

In an over 30-minute meeting at his office in the Raisina Hills, Singh also apprised Gabbard about SFJ's alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its "collaboration" with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, they said.