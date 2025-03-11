World

US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard to visit India as part of Indo-Pacific tour

Gabbard's visit follows PM Modi's US trip in February, where he met her and praised her support for India-US ties. She will be the first senior US official to visit India under Trump’s new term.
In this photo from Mar. 5, 2025, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a news conference at Shelby Park, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
In this photo from Mar. 5, 2025, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a news conference at Shelby Park, in Eagle Pass, Texas.FILE | AP
Jayanth Jacob
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard will visit India as part of an Indo-Pacific tour, making her the first senior official from President Donald Trump's administration to do so.

Gabbard took to social media platform X, announcing visits to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France before returning to Washington, D.C.

She highlighted the significance of “building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication” to further President Trump’s objectives of peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Gabbard’s trip follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in February, during which he met with the DNI and praised her as a “strong votary” of the India-US partnership.

Gabbard had called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi, adding that she looked forward to continue strengthening the US-India friendship.

The first leg of her journey takes her to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she will meet with US intelligence community partners, officials at US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), and American military personnel engaged in training exercises.

A former congresswoman and Army veteran, Gabbard has deep ties to the Indo-Pacific, having spent part of her childhood in the region. She represented Hawaii's 2nd congressional district as a Democrat from 2013 to 2021 before switching to the Republican Party in 2024.

Her visit to India coincides with growing defense and intelligence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

Further details about her engagements in India are yet to be revealed.

In this photo from Mar. 5, 2025, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a news conference at Shelby Park, in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Who is Tulsi Gabbard, the US Intel Director, with a strong bond to India?
Tulsi Gabbard
US-India relations
US intelligence
Indo-Pacific Strategy
Gabbard in India

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com