SGPC rejects resignation of its president Dhami, appeals to reconsider his decision

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body overseeing Sikh gurdwaras in India and overseas has rejected the resignation of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
It has also appealed to reconsider his decision and return to duties.
The decision was unanimously taken in an Executive Committee meeting headed by Senior Vice President Raghujit Singh Virk.
After the meeting, Virk said that following the rejection of Dhami’s resignation, all executive committee members shall visit his residence in Hoshiarpur and request him to return to duties.
Earlier, a five-member delegation of executive members of SGCP met Dhami and urged him to withdraw his resignation.
On February 17, four-time SGPC president Dhami offered to step down days after Giani Harpreet Singh was removed as Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib on 'moral grounds' following a statement on social media by the then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.
The SGPC had also sacked Raghbir Singh and Sultan Singh, the Jathedar of Keshgarh Sahib.
Virk also shared other decisions taken, including the approval of forming a committee of academic scholars to review the Centre Government’s New Education Policy.
It comes in light of the message delivered by the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj on the occasion of Hola Mohalla.
He mentioned that the committee will evaluate reforms that are necessary in the Centre’s New Education Policy based on Punjab’s context, and take necessary actions accordingly.
The committee will also deliberate on current challenges faced by the Punjabi Gurmukhi language and make recommendations to the Centre.
He further mentioned that as per the Jathedar’s orders, the SGPC will initiate a vigorous religious campaign that will reach every household.
This campaign will commence on April 13, on the occasion of Vaisakhi.
On its launch, large Amrit Sanchar (initiation) ceremonies will be held at Takhts, where thousands of Sikhs will be initiated into the Sikh faith.
He also stated that at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, the Amrit Sanchar will be performed using the historical Khanda of Guru Gobind Singh.
He also added that this year, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and the 350th Guruship centenary of the tenth master, Guru Gobind Singh is being commemorated according to Panthic traditions.