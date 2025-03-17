SGPC rejects resignation of its president Dhami, appeals to reconsider his decision

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body overseeing Sikh gurdwaras in India and overseas has rejected the resignation of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

It has also appealed to reconsider his decision and return to duties.

The decision was unanimously taken in an Executive Committee meeting headed by Senior Vice President Raghujit Singh Virk.

After the meeting, Virk said that following the rejection of Dhami’s resignation, all executive committee members shall visit his residence in Hoshiarpur and request him to return to duties.