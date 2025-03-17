Uttarakhand CM Dhami faces cabinet challenge after Minister Agarwal's resignation

DEHRADUN: In a major political development, Uttarakhand's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Premchand Agarwal, has resigned following backlash over his controversial remark "Sala Pahadi" during the budget session in February. His resignation comes as a challenge for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, leaving the cabinet with five vacant positions, including the four that have remained unfilled since the 2022 assembly elections.

Agarwal's remark sparked outrage across the state, leading to widespread protests and heavy criticism on social media. Despite issuing multiple apologies, including one during the Assembly session, public anger did not subside. "I deeply regret my choice of words," Agarwal said, emphasizing his long-standing connection to the Uttarakhand movement and clarifying that he never intended to offend anyone. However, protests continued even after the Assembly session ended, ultimately pressuring him to step down.

With Agarwal’s resignation, the Dhami Cabinet now consists of only six ministers: Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Sports Minister Rekha Arya, and Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna. The cabinet had already been short of members following the passing of former Cabinet Minister Chandan Ramdas last year, leaving his position vacant. The total number of unfilled ministerial posts now stands at five.

According to Article 164(1A) of the Constitution of India, a state’s council of ministers, including the Chief Minister, cannot exceed 15 percent of the total members in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Additionally, the minimum number of ministers, including the Chief Minister, must be 12. Currently, the Dhami Cabinet falls short of this requirement due to the vacancies.

The BJP high command is now actively considering new faces for the cabinet, with intense lobbying taking place among party leaders. Sources suggest that performance reviews of current ministers are also underway, and if certain ministers fail to meet expectations, they may be removed. "If the report cards do not meet expectations, at least one, and possibly two, existing ministers could be shown the door," a party insider revealed.

As the BJP prepares for the 2027 elections, the party is focusing on maintaining regional and political balance in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. Discussions highlight that while ministers like Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Subodh Uniyal belong to the Pauri Lok Sabha constituency, significant regions like Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli remain unrepresented in the current cabinet.

The BJP is also searching for a new state president in Uttarakhand following Mahendra Bhatt’s election to the Rajya Sabha. Party sources indicate that the cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new state president are interconnected, as both decisions will shape the party’s leadership in the state.

Reacting to Agarwal’s resignation, BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said, "Minister Premchand Agarwal set a standard of decorum by resigning and apologizing. The question of morality lies with Congress, whose MLAs used abusive language in the assembly without expressing regret or resigning. Those Congress MLAs should also resign immediately."