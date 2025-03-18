Hmar, Zomi tribal organisations to lift shutdown in Manipur’s Churachandpur after clashes

IMPHAL: After the imposition of curfew in Manipur's Churachandpur district in view of clashes between Hmar and Zomi people, bodies of the two communities have agreed to lift a shutdown there, officials said on Tuesday.

The Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council, the apex bodies of the respective tribes, also decided to work together and restore peace in the district, they said.

The decisions were taken during a joint meeting convened by the district administration in the wake of the violence.

"The Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council have jointly agreed to lift the shutdown and end all activities, which disrupt normal life in Churachandpur district, with immediate effect," an official said.

In a joint appeal, the two bodies said, "The Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council call upon the public to calm down and desist from disrupting normal life in the town."

The two bodies also agreed to "work together for peace and security of people in the days to come".