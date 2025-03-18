Manipur cases to be tried in Guwahati: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said the trial of the Manipur ethnic violence cases, probed by the CBI, would be conducted in Assam capital Guwahati, where they were transferred to earlier. “We clarify that the trial of transferred Cases will be held before the courts at Guwahati,” a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said and posted the matter for further hearing to July 21.

The apex court also extended till July 31 the tenure of a committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal, the former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The committee, also comprising former Bombay HC judge Shalini P Joshi and former Delhi HC judge Asha Menon, was set up on August 7, 2023 by the top court to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the Manipur ethnic violence victims.

During the hearing on Monday, the apex court also directed the Manipur government to provide details such as “buildings burnt or partially burnt, buildings looted, buildings trespassed or encroached upon”. The bench noted the submissions of a lawyer over the fate of the trials in the cases that were transferred to Guwahati for pre-trial proceedings on August 25, 2023.