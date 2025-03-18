MP government faces opposition heat over alleged fake encounter of tribal man

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government faced tough questions from the opposition on Tuesday, as the Congress MLAs raised the issue of the March 9 killing of a tribal man in an alleged encounter between the state police and armed Maoist cadres – on the sixth day of Vidhan Sabha’s ongoing budget session.

While accusing the state police of gunning down the 38-year-old Baiga tribal man Hiran Partha in a fake encounter in the core area of the Kanha National Park in Mandla district, the Congress legislators demanded Rs 1 crore and a government job for the dependents of the slain tribal.

The tribal MLAs of the opposition party, including leader of opposition Umang Singhar, former home ministers Bala Bachchan and Omkar Markam, besides third-time MLA Narayan Singh Patta and first-time MLA Vikrant Bhuria, also demanded a transparent probe into the March 9 killing by a retired High Court judge. Bhuria added that MLAs too should be on that probe panel.

This was the second day in succession that the Congress MLAs raised the issue in the House and outside.

Bhuria, while alleging that the state police had killed the Baiga tribe man in the encounter to achieve its target in anti-Maoists operations, added that innocent tribals are being branded as Maoists and then eliminated.

“The police first claimed that the deceased tribal was a Maoist, but later changed the stand by branding him a Maoist sympathiser. This has put the operations of the police under cloud,” Bhuria said while raising the issue through the calling attention motion.