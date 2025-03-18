Six SC judges to visit Manipur relief camps on March 22 to strengthen legal, humanitarian support

NEW DELHI: To oversee and strengthen legal and humanitarian support to the violence-affected communities in Manipur, six Supreme Court judges, headed by senior judge, Justice BR Gavai will visit various relief camps on March 22.
This step is a big development keeping in view the needs of affected Manipur people, waiting for relief, rescue, rehabilitation and Justice.
The six judges who will visit Manipur relief camps are Justices Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar Singh.
"Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur. This visit by the Supreme Court Judges highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to these affected communities," as per the release by NALSA (National Legal Services Authority).
This step was taken by the NALSA, whose Executive Chairman, is Justice Gavai. This will ensure that those people who need help and affected by sectarian violence in Manipur get Justice.
As per the release, during the visit, Justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate Legal Services Camps and Medical Camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new Legal Aid Clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts. There will be distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
"The Legal Services Camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction. Each participating State Department will outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of the displaced population. A team of 25 specialized doctors from Chennai will conduct Medical Camps across all relief camps," the release by NALSA said.