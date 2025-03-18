Sunita Williams' family in Gujarat prays for her safe return from space

AHMEDABAD: Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth soon after spending nine months in space. While celebrations have begun worldwide, the most heartfelt prayers come from her ancestral village of Jhulasan, Gujarat, where her family eagerly awaits her homecoming. However, amid the excitement, concern is visible on the face of her cousin, Dinesh Rawal.

"I may look happy, but I am scared," Rawal admitted while speaking to the media. "We just want her to come back to Earth safely and in good health."

Dinesh Rawal also reflected on their close-knit family and the emotional moment before her departure. "Sunita is my uncle's daughter, and our family is small," he said. "Before she left, I travelled to America to see her. We spent three to four days together, and I asked her, ‘Why are you going? What’s the need?’ But she was determined—she wanted to contribute something to the world. That’s why she made this decision."

Jhulasan village in Kadi, Mehsana, is filled with anticipation as the entire community prays for her safe return. Schoolchildren eagerly hope for her homecoming, while temples resonate with bhajans and kirtans, reflecting the collective prayers of the villagers.