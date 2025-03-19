Debate erupts over scrapped 16-year age limit as Rajasthan govt tables bill to regulate coaching centres

JAIPUR: In a major bid to regulate coaching centres and tackle the rising tide of student suicides, especially in Kota, the coaching capital of India, the state Assembly put forth the 'Rajasthan Coaching Institute Control and Regulation Bill, 2025' on Wednesday. The Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Premchand Bairwa introduced the bill, which is scheduled for discussion in the House on March 21.

The bill mandates that all coaching institutes must register with the appropriate authorities to ensure accountability. It also introduces measures to regulate fee structures and allows students to pay in installments rather than in one lump sum. Also, if a student decides to withdraw from a course, the institution must refund the remaining amount, including hostel and mess fees, within ten days.

Additionally, provisions have been made to offer mental health support, with coaching centres required to provide counseling services and helpline facilities to address student stress and emotional well-being. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted to educate students on handling academic pressures.

Strict action will be taken against coaching centres that engage in misleading advertisements, ensuring transparency in their success claims. Institutions with more than 50 students will be subject to legal oversight, and batch sizes will be restricted, preventing new admissions once a session has commenced. To enforce these regulations, a dedicated authority, led by the Secretary of the Higher Education Department, will be established.