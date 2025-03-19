Investigation underway in Rajouri mysterious deaths: J&K’s Government

SRINAGAR: As the legislators on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village in J&K’s Rajouri, the government said an investigation into the mysterious deaths is underway.

The government also said that the clinical and laboratory reports have detected the presence of insecticides in the food samples and viscera samples of the deceased.

The NC, PDP and CPI (M) MLAs sought a CBI probe into 17 mysterious deaths in Badhaal village of J&K’s border district of Rajouri.

The 17 people including 13 children and four adults had died within 50 days of mysterious illness in the village. The authorities had declared the whole village as a containment zone and shifted the population to a quarantine centre, where they were released after over a month-long stay.

Responding to a question by NC MLA Javed Iqbal Choudhary on the CBI probe into mysterious deaths, Health Minister Sakina Itoo said the investigation is underway.“The investigation under the home department is actively pursuing the leads,” she said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police is probing the mysterious deaths. The minister said the clinical reports, lab investigations and environmental samples indicate that the incidents are not due to a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin.