RSS says Aurangzeb 'not relevant today,' condemns violence amid Nagpur clashes

HYDERABAD: Amid the demands made by the VHP and other organisations to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from Shambji Nagar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the Mughal Emperor was "not relevant" in today's times while asserting that any form of violence was discouraged.

"Aurangzeb is not relevant today. No form of violence is encouraged," Ambekar said.

The RSS stand come at a time when tensions are high after violence broke out in Nagpur over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb and various rumours connected to it.

Fifty individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.