SC to hear pleas opposing appointment of CEC, ECs under 2023 law on April 16

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled the hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023 for April 16.

The pleas were filed before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh following the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners by a selection panel which excludes the Chief Justice of India.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for one of the petitioners, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), sought urgent hearing into the matter. He stated that "this matter goes to the root of our democracy" and that it was listed for hearing on Wednesday but, due to the court's packed schedule, will have to be pushed to a later time. He also noted that the petitioners' arguments would not take long.

The bench, however, posted the matter for hearing on April 16 and said the court would ensure minimal urgent listings on that day, so the case could be heard at great length, at the start of court’s proceedings.