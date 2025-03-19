'We want our daughter to be hanged': Murdered Merchant navy officer's mother-in law

The parents of the woman arrested for the murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Uttar Pradesh have expressed their support for the harshest punishment for their daughter.

"We want our daughter to he hanged", Muskaan's parents Pramod Kumar Rastogi and Kavita Rastogi told NDTV.

The incident came to light when the victim Saurabh Rajput (29) from Meerut's Brahmpuri went missing on March 4 and an investigation was launched after receiving information about the matter.

During interrogation, Rajput's wife Muskan Rastogi confessed to having killed her husband with the help of her lover Sahil.

They allegedly stabbed Rajput to death, then dismembered and sealed his body inside a drum with cement.

Muskaan's parents made no attempt to defend her actions. Instead, they emphasised the gravity of the crime, with Kavita Rastogi revealing that Muskaan had confessed to killing Saurabh after returning from a trip to the hills.

"She told us, 'Mummy, we killed Saurabh'," Kavita told NDTV.