'Digital arrest' fraud: Two arrested for extorting Rs 20 crore from elderly woman over two months in Mumbai

MUMBAI: An 86-year-old woman from south Mumbai lost more than Rs 20 crore of her savings over two months to a 'digital arrest' fraud, police said on Thursday.

One of the fraudsters posed as a 'CBI officer' to extort money from the woman, they said, adding three persons have been arrested in connection with the crime which took place between December 26, 2024 and March 3 this year.

The accused persons had also forced the victim to stay at home for two months and to check her location daily by calling her every three hours, an official said.

The cyber police have managed to freeze Rs 77 lakh belonging to the woman by identifying the bank accounts to which the money was transferred, he added.

'Digital arrest' is a new and growing form of cyber fraud in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officials or personnel of government agencies, and intimidate victims through audio/video calls.

They hold the victims hostage and put pressure on the victims to make payment.