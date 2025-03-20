Gujarat healthcare workers’ strike intensifies despite government invoking ESMA

AHMEDABAD: The healthcare workers’ strike in Gujarat has entered its third consecutive day, with employees remaining undeterred despite the state government invoking The Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA).
The government’s attempt to curb protests near the Chief Minister’s office in Gandhinagar has proven ineffective, as health services across the state continue to be severely disrupted.
Tensions escalated further when approximately 300 healthcare workers, who attempted to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Secretariat, were detained by police.
The striking employees, including supervisors and medical staff under the Panchayat administration, have been demanding inclusion in technical cadres, grade-pay revisions, and the cancellation of departmental examinations.
The state government implemented ESMA in response to concerns over the disruption of essential health services. Under this stringent law, the government can take severe measures against striking employees, including the termination of fixed-salary workers. However, rather than deterring the protestors, the move has only intensified dissatisfaction among them.
The health workers' union has announced plans to gather approximately 25,000 employees in Gandhinagar to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister. Union leaders have expressed frustration, stating that the government has repeatedly offered assurances without implementing concrete actions.
In anticipation of the large gathering, police forces have been heavily deployed around the Secretariat and surrounding areas in Gandhinagar. The state administration remains on high alert to prevent demonstrations from escalating further.
This ongoing crisis highlights the precarious employment situation of many healthcare workers, particularly those on fixed salaries, who have been fighting for job security for an extended period. This is not the first time these workers have gone on strike, reflecting a long-standing pattern of unresolved labour issues in the sector.
Union representatives have warned that if an immediate resolution is not reached, the strike will intensify further. Meanwhile, the government has signalled that repeated strikes are unacceptable and that strict measures will be enforced. While authorities maintain a firm stance, they are simultaneously engaged in dialogue in an effort to reach a potential compromise.
As both sides remain entrenched in their positions, the resolution of this impasse will significantly impact not only Gujarat’s healthcare infrastructure but also set a precedent for labour relations in essential services across the state.
The coming days will be crucial in determining whether a middle ground can be found between the government’s need to maintain essential services and the workers’ demands for better employment conditions and professional recognition.