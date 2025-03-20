Gujarat launches demolition drive against illegal properties linked to criminal elements

AHMEDABAD: Despite Supreme Court guidelines requiring local administrations to issue notices before demolishing encroachments, Gujarat authorities have intensified their crackdown on illegal properties linked to criminal elements.

Following a surge in public violence, vandalism, and intimidation—several incidents of which have been captured on video, the state government has launched a major drive targeting offenders involved in bootlegging, gambling, and other crimes. Police have compiled a statewide list of 7,612 offenders, including 3,264 bootleggers, 516 gamblers, and 2,149 individuals accused of harassing women in public.

Authorities have begun inspecting properties linked to these individuals to identify unauthorised constructions. Today, bulldozer operations were carried out in Ahmedabad and other districts as part of this campaign. The state police chief has called an urgent meeting, where major decisions regarding the drive are expected.

In Ahmedabad’s Dariyapur area, officials demolished an illegally constructed shed on the third floor of the Manpasand Gymkhana Club. The municipal corporation had issued a notice earlier, but the lack of police protection had delayed action. With adequate security, the structure was removed on Thursday.

In Vadodara, police identified 825 offenders, including 377 bootleggers, 211 property offenders, 153 accused of violent crimes, 64 gamblers, and 19 other criminals. Officials demolished four huts belonging to bootlegger Dharmendra alias Shambhu near Tarsali Bypass and sealed two houses owned by bootlegger Vipul Panchal in Ghagharetiya village.

Surat police have prepared a list of 1,400 offenders, with 350 classified as hardcore criminals. In Rajkot, a list of 756 accused has been submitted to the municipal corporation’s town planning branch for illegal construction verification.

The bulldozer campaign against criminal elements is expected to continue across Gujarat in the coming days as authorities push to curb lawlessness.