India ranks 118th in World Happiness Report 2025; Finland retains top spot

India has climbed eight spots to rank 118th out of 147 countries. In the 2024 report, India had ranked 126th, the same as in 2023.The country’s lowest ranking was 144th in 2012, while its highest position came in 2022, when it stood at 94.

Pakistan ranks 109th in the index, slightly ahead of India, despite facing significant economic and social challenges.

The report ranks countries based on several metrics, including GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. Despite being one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India’s overall happiness score remains low.

India's performance in various measures of generosity highlights both strengths and challenges in social trust. The country ranks 57th in monetary generosity, with donations remaining steady despite economic ups and downs. Volunteering, however, stands out as a strong point—India ranks 10th.

Believing in the kindness of others is also much more closely tied to happiness than previously thought, according to the latest findings.

As an example, the report suggests that people who believe that others are willing to return their lost wallet is a strong predictor of the overall happiness of a population. When it comes to returning lost wallets, India ranks 115th when returned by neighbours, 86th when returned by strangers, and 93rd when returned by police officers.

The report also looks into the significance of sharing meals as a critical aspect of social connection that promotes overall happiness. However, India ranks 132nd globally in meal sharing, with an average of 4 meals shared per week. This low rate is indicative of increasing urbanization and lifestyle changes that promote solitary dining, particularly among younger populations.

Researchers say that beyond health and wealth, some factors that influence happiness sound deceptively simple: sharing meals with others, having somebody to count on for social support, and household size. In Mexico and Europe, for example, a household size of four to five people predicts the highest levels of happiness, the study said.