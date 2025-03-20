Maiyan Samman Yojana: Jharkhand government to release list of deleted beneficiaries

RANCHI: Jharkhand government will release a list of the names of the beneficiaries whose names have been deleted from ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana.

Responding to the question raised by BJP MLA Neera Yadav during the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday, Minister Chamra Linda said that the government will consider her suggestions and will work to make necessary improvements.

MLA Neera Yadav questioned that the government has disqualified the beneficiaries of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ who received the amount for three months before 2024 Assembly elections, without giving any reason which has created a sense of confusion among them.

According to MLA, women are making rounds of the block offices to get the benefit of the scheme. To remove this confusion, the government should organize a camp and issue a list of ineligible women along with the reasons for deleting their names.

“My demand is simple…. If the state government has fixed any criteria for giving the benefits of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ then make it public and release a list of those women whose names have been deleted from the list of beneficiaries along with the reasons for denying the benefits of the scheme by organizing camps at Block of Panchayat level,” said Neera Yadav.

The Minister has assured the women that the government will consider their suggestions and will work actively to make necessary improvements in it, she added.