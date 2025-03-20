Maiyan Samman Yojana: Jharkhand government to release list of deleted beneficiaries

RANCHI: Jharkhand government will release a list of the names of the beneficiaries whose names have been deleted from ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana.
Responding to the question raised by BJP MLA Neera Yadav during the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday, Minister Chamra Linda said that the government will consider her suggestions and will work to make necessary improvements.
MLA Neera Yadav questioned that the government has disqualified the beneficiaries of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ who received the amount for three months before 2024 Assembly elections, without giving any reason which has created a sense of confusion among them.
According to MLA, women are making rounds of the block offices to get the benefit of the scheme. To remove this confusion, the government should organize a camp and issue a list of ineligible women along with the reasons for deleting their names.
“My demand is simple…. If the state government has fixed any criteria for giving the benefits of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ then make it public and release a list of those women whose names have been deleted from the list of beneficiaries along with the reasons for denying the benefits of the scheme by organizing camps at Block of Panchayat level,” said Neera Yadav.
The Minister has assured the women that the government will consider their suggestions and will work actively to make necessary improvements in it, she added.
Notably, names of more than 18 lakh women have been deleted from the list of beneficiaries of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ without giving them any reasons. Those women, whose names have been deleted from the list have been making rounds of the block officers but are not getting any satisfactory answers from them and hence there is a sense of confusion.
These women want to know where they went wrong or what mistakes they have made in filling up their forms.
According to government sources, major reason for most of the women not getting money under Maiyan Samman Yojana is that there is a mismatch between their bank account number and online account number.
Due to this, a large number of women have been kept on hold, they said. “The second major reason is that most bank accounts do not have Aadhaar cards linked to them, leading to the deletion of their names from the list of beneficiaries. Thirdly, most of the beneficiaries have not yet got their KYC done, hence their payments have been kept on hold,” said a government employee requesting anonymity.
In addition to that, a lot of irregularities came into light during the physical verification of the beneficiaries being conducted all over the state following reports that huge fraud had been committed by the computer operators while filling up the forms for the scheme.
Based on those reports, names of ineligible beneficiaries are being deleted from the list. Maiyan Samman Yojna, Hemant Soren Government’s flagship programme under which women between the age group of 18-49 get Rs 2500 every month.
Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore has tabled the annual Budget of Rs 1, 45,400 crores for FY 2025-26 in the Jharkhand Assembly on March 3, out of which Rs 13,363 crore has been allocated for the Maiyan Samman Yojana.