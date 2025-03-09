Maiyan Samman Yojana: Funds of 112 women going into one man’s account, probe underway

According to government sources, Kartik Patar's brother operates a Pragya Kendra in Tamar. Taking advantage of this, Kartik linked his bank account to the accounts of 112 women who were registered under the scheme. As a result, the financial assistance meant for these women was deposited into his account.

“Kartik Patar has been arrested, and preparations are underway to take action against his brother,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri.

The police are working on recovering the misappropriated funds, and Bhajantri has warned that strict action will be taken against any ineligible individuals.

"We have received reports that ineligible individuals are exploiting the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Those who are ineligible should get their names removed from the list, or else strict action will be taken against them," he said. The administration is conducting thorough verifications of all applications in each block.