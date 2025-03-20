SC collegium recommends appointment of eight judicial officers as Gujarat HC judges

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, in the meeting held on March 19, has recommended to appoint eight judicial officers as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The collegium, also comprised two other judges of the apex court, Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, besides the CJI.

"The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Gujarat - Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzada, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Maheshbhai Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai and Rohenkumar Kundanlal Chudawal," the top court Collegium said, in a statement, uploaded on the apex court website.

After the SC Collegium recommended the names for appointment as judges in the Gujarat High Court, the Centre will review them and convey its decision accordingly. There is no time frame for the Centre to to take a decision on these names.

The SC Collegium, is a statutory and independent body, looking into recommending for appointment, elevation and transfer of judges to high courts and the top court.

The Collegium of the Supreme Court usually consists of three to five of the senior-most Judges including the CJI. In case of difference of opinion of the Collegium, the majority view will prevail. Since the Constitution mandates consultation with the CJI is necessary for the appointments of judges to the judiciary, the collegium model was evolved.