SC directs states to ensure timely compensation, private hospital treatment for acid attack survivors

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed acid attack survivors to approach their respective State Legal Services Authority (SALSA) if there are delays in receiving their entitled compensation and if they seek treatment at private hospitals.

The Centre sought more time from the apex court to file a reply. It is to be noted that 11 sates including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra had not filed their respective replies to the SC regarding the issue.

During the hearing, a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of the counsel of the petitioner - Mumbai-based NGO Acid Survivors Sahas Foundation - that such survivors were finding it difficult to receive compensation from authorities in Maharashtra. The plea also alleged that the private hospitals refused to admit acid attack survivors for treatment.

After hearing this, the top court took an humane approach and told to approach SALSA with their grievances.

The apex court also added that acid attack survivors should not be rejected from getting help or assistance from private hospitals whether it was admission or treatment.

The lawyer for the petitioner, citing an example of a four-year-old acid attack survivor girl, said that unfortunately, she has failed to get any compensation so far. "This is sad," he added.

To the lawyer's submissions, the Supreme Court clarified that the SALSA should ensure that the compensation amount to acid attack survivors must be speedy. the bench added that the private hospitals should comply with the orders. If there was a refusal, then it must be brought into the court's cognisance.

It also directed the states to file their replies within four weeks to a plea on increasing the compensation amount of the acid attack survivors.