90 cases of HMPV reported in India till February 27: Centre in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A total of 90 cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that usually causes symptoms similar to a cold, have been reported in India till February 27 this year, the centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

While two people have died, 88 have been discharged after the treatment, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply.

He said HMPV, which has been present globally since 2001, is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring months.

Symptoms may include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.