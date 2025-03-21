90 cases of HMPV reported in India till February 27: Centre in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: A total of 90 cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that usually causes symptoms similar to a cold, have been reported in India till February 27 this year, the centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
While two people have died, 88 have been discharged after the treatment, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply.
He said HMPV, which has been present globally since 2001, is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages particularly during the winter and early spring months.
Symptoms may include cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.
The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own.
“A total of 90 cases of HMPV and 2 deaths (died due to comorbidities) have been reported in India during the period January 6 to February 27, 2025. A total of 88 cases have been discharged after the treatment,” the minister added.
In another written reply, the minister said, the data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases anywhere in the country and is also corroborated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance data.
He said the ministry has taken several specific measures to monitor and control the spread of HMPV cases and to create public awareness through campaigns regarding HMPV symptoms and prevention strategies.