Calcutta HC to hear plea of doctor's parents for further probe into RG Kar rape-murder case on March 24

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court will on Monday hear a petition by the parents of the doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital seeking further probe into the crime.

The lawyer representing the parents mentioned the matter before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, stating that the Supreme Court had asked them to move the designated single bench of the HC with their plea.

Justice Ghosh on Thursday said that the matter will appear in Monday's list for hearing in his court as "to be mentioned".

The parents in their petition have prayed for further probe by the CBI, which was entrusted with the investigation into the rape and murder that happened on August 9, by the HC.

The court of Justice Ghosh had asked the parents to seek clarification from the SC, the lawyer noted. The clarification was sought since a suo motu matter with regard to the rape and murder was pending before the apex court, he said.