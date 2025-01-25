Police, hospital tried to destroy evidence, CM can't disown responsibility: RG Kar victim's parents

KOLKATA: The parents of the R G Kar hospital victim have said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot disown the responsibility for the alleged attempt of the police and hospital authorities to destroy evidence of rape and murder of their daughter.

They attempted to shield the “main conspirators” behind the crime, while the CBI failed to bring to book all the perpetrators and overlooked the larger conspiracy aspect, the parents claimed.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has termed the allegations “unfortunate”.

"Everyone - Kolkata Police, the hospital administration and people's representatives from the TMC - played an active role to hush up the ghastly incident so that truth does not come to light,” the deceased medic's mother told a Bengali TV channel on Friday.