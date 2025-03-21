'Don't use language to hide your corruption': Amit Shah slams DMK in RS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday attacked opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha for raking up the language row, saying they were doing so to gain political mileage and hide their corruption.

He also said there have been enough divisions in the nation in the name of language and it should not happen anymore as Hindi is not in competition with other languages but a friend of those.

"Some parties are raking up the language issue for their own politics. They are doing it just to hide their corruption," he said while replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the new National Education Policy and the three-language formula proposed under it.

Shah also said that after December, he will do all correspondence with chief ministers, MPs and common people in their respective languages.

"Those who take shelter behind the language issue to hide their corruption, this is a strong reply to them.

"There have been enough divisions in the nation in the name of language, and it should not happen anymore," he said, amid the escalating row over the three-language formula implementation outlined in the National Education Policy.

The home minister said every Indian language is a treasure for the country.

"Hindi is not in competition with any Indian language, it is only a friend of other languages," the senior BJP leader said.