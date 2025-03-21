In Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz demands revocation of ban on his party

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while addressing the first Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after the Centre banned his party Awami Action Committee (AAC), demanded the immediate revocation of the ban, saying its history reflects peace, dialogue and social reform.
“As you are aware, the politico-social organization formed by my late father J&K Awami Action Committee has been declared as “illegal association” by the government of India and banned. The allegations made against AAC in the ban order are not only strange but also ironic. Those who suffered personal tragedies, yet practised patience and advocated peace even in most trying times, are accused of disrupting law and order and creating unrest. These allegations are unfounded in the face of facts and the party’s glorious history,” Mirwaiz said in his first sermon in Jamia Masjid after the ban.
The central government on March 11 banned Mirwaiz’s AAC and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the AAC is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.
“The members of the AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J&K. The leaders and members of the AAC have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in J&K,” read the MHA notification.
Mirwaiz had travelled to the national capital and met Waqf JPC chief Jagdambika Pal and other leaders. After his return to Srinagar from the national capital, he was put under Z+ security by the Centre and was given CRPF security cover.
Mirwaiz said his father late Molvi Mohammad Farooq as president of AAC was opposed to all forms of violence. “That is the reason why despite the risk, he strongly advocated to VP Singh’s government in New Delhi at that time to talk to the young men in Kashmir who had taken up arms and resolve the issue right then. He had the moral courage of conviction that made him go against the tide and openly on national media condemn the abduction of the young woman," he said.
“When my father was killed in 1990 and I became the head of AAC, do they not remember this young boy of 16 struck with tragedy and unimaginable grief, standing aloft a truck carrying his father's body, pleading to people with raised arms and hands clenched gesturing for peace and unity, when the frenzy of emotions and desire for revenge could have led to a civil bloodbath if this young boy, his family and AAC party leaders and activists had not shown tremendous patience and appealed for calm. So how can the AAC be a threat to peace when even in such a time it showed such exemplary restraint,” Mirwaiz questioned.
He said the AAC has always advocated the politics of outreach, dialogue and resolution.
“How can those advocating dialogue be subversive? Dialogue in itself means seeking solutions and resolving disagreements by talking in good faith and peace. When Vajpayee or Advani or Manmoham Singh were talking to us, it was in good faith. Despite the tragic loss of Abdul Gani Lone during the talks with them and then my uncle Molvi Mushtaq sahib, the burning down of Islamia high school and grenade attacks at my house, we kept up the good faith and till date despite all odds advocate peaceful engagement,” the Hurriyat chairman said.
He said the present ruling dispensation in Delhi has a different take on the issue. “But that does not make AAC an unlawful association,” he added.
“The decision to ban the AAC is harsh and uncalled for and should be revoked,” Mirwaiz said.
The ruling NC, PDP and other parties have opposed the ban on Mirwaiz's AAC.