In Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz demands revocation of ban on his party

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while addressing the first Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after the Centre banned his party Awami Action Committee (AAC), demanded the immediate revocation of the ban, saying its history reflects peace, dialogue and social reform.

“As you are aware, the politico-social organization formed by my late father J&K Awami Action Committee has been declared as “illegal association” by the government of India and banned. The allegations made against AAC in the ban order are not only strange but also ironic. Those who suffered personal tragedies, yet practised patience and advocated peace even in most trying times, are accused of disrupting law and order and creating unrest. These allegations are unfounded in the face of facts and the party’s glorious history,” Mirwaiz said in his first sermon in Jamia Masjid after the ban.

The central government on March 11 banned Mirwaiz’s AAC and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the AAC is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

“The members of the AAC have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J&K. The leaders and members of the AAC have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in J&K,” read the MHA notification.

Mirwaiz had travelled to the national capital and met Waqf JPC chief Jagdambika Pal and other leaders. After his return to Srinagar from the national capital, he was put under Z+ security by the Centre and was given CRPF security cover.