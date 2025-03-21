Mahayuti alliance divided over targeting Aaditya Thackeray in Disha Salian case

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti alliance is divided over targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray after Disha Salian's father moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and an FIR against Thackeray and others in connection with her death.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government would comply with the court's directives in the Disha Salian case. He stated that discussions on the case resumed after Salian's father filed a plea in the High Court seeking a probe.
“The matter is in court, so let us wait for the evidence submitted. Then we will decide over it,” Fadnavis said.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad said that there is no political angle in the Disha Salin death case and urged the parties to refrain from 'politicising' the case. He said that these probes were carried out even before, but nothing has emerged against Aditya Thackeray therefore there is no point in targeting him in a five-year-old case.
BJP MLA and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also echoed the same saying one should avoid saying things that can ruin someone’s life.
“There is no point targeting Aditya Thackeray just simply because he is from the opposition party, at least not until the matter is decided in court. Was there any pressure on the Salian family? Is there any evidence that can prove the claim,” Mungatiwar asked.
Uddhav Thackeray said, "Aditya has not done anything wrong so why should he be afraid? We are open for any probe. But the BJP should stop this dirty politics. BJP leaders' fingers got burnt in the Nagpur violence. As diversionary tactics, the Disha Salin matter has been deliberately raked to divert the people's attention from Aruangzeb's tomb."