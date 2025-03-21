Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana makes final bid to halt extradition, moves US Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: In a final attempt to halt his extradition to India, 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana has petitioned US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, renewing his plea for intervention. This comes after Justice Elena Kagan denied his review petition, paving the way for his transfer to Indian custody.

According to details available on the US Supreme Court website, Rana’s fresh application has been circulated among the judges for discussion in a scheduled conference on April 4, 2025. The move suggests his desperate bid to evade extradition, as India seeks to prosecute him for his alleged role in facilitating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“Petitioner Tahawwur Rana has renewed his Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus, which was previously addressed to Justice Kagan, and requests that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts,” his appeal stated, as per the order published on the US Supreme Court’s website.