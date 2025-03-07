US top court rejects 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to stop extradition to India

NEW YORK: The US Supreme Court has rejected the emergency application of Mumbai terror attack co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana seeking a stay of his extradition to India.

Following the rejection Rana has submitted a renewed application to Chief Justice John Roberts seeking a stay of his extradition to India.

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He had submitted an "Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus" on February 27 with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

A note dated March 6 on the Supreme Court website said that "Application denied by Justice Kagan."

Rana has now renewed his "Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus" previously addressed to Justice Kagan, and requests that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts," according to the submission by Rana's lawyers on Thursday posted on the court's website.

In his emergency application, Rana had sought a "stay of his extradition and surrender to India pending litigation (including exhaustion of all appeals) on the merits of his February 13 petition."

In that petition, Rana argued that his extradition to India violates United States law and the United Nations Convention Against Torture "because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, the petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture."

"The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks," the application said.