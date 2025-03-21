Rabri Devi demands Nitish Kumar’s resignation over ‘mental condition’ after national anthem controversy

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, on Friday demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming he was not "mentally" or "physically" fit to govern.

Speaking to the media before attending the ongoing budget session, Rabri Devi said, "Nitish Kumar should resign from the post of Chief Minister immediately. Instead, he should pass on the responsibility either to his son, Nishant Kumar, or any other person of his choice."

Her remarks came in response to a viral video showing Nitish Kumar "speaking" and "greeting" people while the national anthem was being played during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 in Patna on Thursday. The six-day international sporting event is being hosted in Bihar for the first time, with 20 countries, including India, participating.