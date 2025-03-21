SC issues show cause notice to senior advocate Rishi Malhotra over misconduct allegations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously issued a show cause notice to senior advocate Rishi Malhotra, questioning why his senior designation should not be revoked over allegations of serious misconduct.

Malhotra was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court on August 14 last year, for his expertise, years of experience and legal acumen. He was a lawyer for many convicts seeking premature release in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The decision of initiation of revoking his senior designation, a first of its kind, comes in the wake of the serious allegations of misconduct. He was accused of suppressing material facts in many cases of premature release of prisoners aside from making misleading statements despite several warnings from the top court.

The apex court took this decision on the administrative side unanimously. It was deliberated upon by a full court, convened by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising all apex court judges.