Civil society groups, activists rally against weakening of RTI Act

NEW DELHI: Civil society groups and concerned individuals including lawyers, journalists and activists, have launched a campaign against an amendment that weakens the landmark Right to Information (RTI) Act.

This amendment was introduced indirectly through a new data protection law that imposes a blanket ban on revealing personal information.

Activists are demanding the immediate rollback of the amendments made to the RTI through Section 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

This amendment restricts even journalists from accessing and storing information related to public interest for publication.

Experts believe that this amendment is a death knell for the transparency movement in the country.