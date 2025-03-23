'Existential crisis': RSS resolution slams violence against Hindus, temple attacks in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) that concluded on Sunday, passed a resolution expressing deep concern over the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.
The Sangh called upon people to stand in solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh, condemning the escalating violence, forced conversions, and destruction of religious institutions.
"The RSS expresses deep concern over the escalating violence, oppression, and targeted persecution faced by Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh at the hands of radical Islamist elements," RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.
The resolution further called out the systematic attacks on temples, religious institutions, and Hindu properties, warning of interference from international forces, including Pakistan and other elements seeking to destabilise the region.
The RSS said the ongoing violence has created an existential crisis for the Hindu community in Bangladesh and urged the global community to take decisive action.
RSS leader Arun Kumar further pointed to the declining Hindu population in Bangladesh, which has dropped from 22% in 1951 to just 7.95% today. He criticized the Bangladesh government for its inaction, stating that "perpetrators of these crimes have been emboldened by institutional apathy."
The resolution also raised concerns over growing anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh, warning that it could strain historically strong ties between the two nations.
Kumar also highlighted that the Hindu community in Bangladesh has shown remarkable resilience in their struggle for justice and religious freedom. "Their peaceful, collective, and democratic resistance has been met with strong moral and psychological support from Hindus in Bharat and across the world," he said
"The Government of Bharat has reiterated its commitment to standing with Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. It has engaged in diplomatic efforts with the Bangladesh government and has raised the issue at multiple international forums," Kumar added, acknowledging India's efforts.
The resolution urged international organizations such as the United Nations to take serious note of the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and pressure the Bangladesh government to take concrete steps to stop it.
Referring to India as Bharat, the resolution underscored that Bharat and its neighboring countries share deep-rooted cultural and historical ties. It emphasized that any communal discord in one part of the region has repercussions across the entire subcontinent.
The Sangh also emphasized its broader mission, noting that as it nears its centenary on Vijayadashami this year, its focus in 2026 will be on expanding and consolidating its work.
"The Sangh aims to present a role model before the world—of a harmonious and organized Bharat, taking the entire society together under the leadership of righteous people (Sajjan Shakti)," Hosabale said.