'Existential crisis': RSS resolution slams violence against Hindus, temple attacks in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) that concluded on Sunday, passed a resolution expressing deep concern over the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

The Sangh called upon people to stand in solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh, condemning the escalating violence, forced conversions, and destruction of religious institutions.

"The RSS expresses deep concern over the escalating violence, oppression, and targeted persecution faced by Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh at the hands of radical Islamist elements," RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.

The resolution further called out the systematic attacks on temples, religious institutions, and Hindu properties, warning of interference from international forces, including Pakistan and other elements seeking to destabilise the region.

The RSS said the ongoing violence has created an existential crisis for the Hindu community in Bangladesh and urged the global community to take decisive action.

RSS leader Arun Kumar further pointed to the declining Hindu population in Bangladesh, which has dropped from 22% in 1951 to just 7.95% today. He criticized the Bangladesh government for its inaction, stating that "perpetrators of these crimes have been emboldened by institutional apathy."

The resolution also raised concerns over growing anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh, warning that it could strain historically strong ties between the two nations.