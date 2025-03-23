'In people's perception, confidence in judicial system on decline': Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the confidence in the judicial system seems to be on the decline in people's perception, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has said alternatives can only be found when both the government and the judiciary accept that the systems in place, including for judges' appointments, are not working.

In an interview with PTI, Sibal talked about what ails the judicial system, citing examples of how bail is not being granted in most cases by district and sessions courts, and highlighted the issue of the controversial speech made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court last year.

Sibal, speaking as a lawyer and not as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, refrained from commenting on the matter of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.

"There is an in-house procedure to deal with the matter. Now, in the absence of facts I don't think as a responsible citizen of this country I should be commenting on this," he said on the matter.

Sibal made the remarks on Saturday before the Supreme Court made the in-house inquiry report in the matter public.

Asked if he has concerns about the judicial system at large, Sibal said, "What has been happening over several years is that there have been concerns about the judiciary on various aspects, one is the concern about corruption, and corruption has several meanings. One meaning is that a judge renders a judgement because of some pecuniary advantage. The other form of corruption is to work contrary to his oath of office which is that he would render judgements without fear or favour."

"I will give an example, there is hardly a judge in a district court and the sessions court who grants bail. Now it can't be that in every case, the magistrates court or the sessions court has to reject bail. In 90 to 95 per cent of the cases, bail is rejected," Sibal said, adding that there is something wrong with the system.