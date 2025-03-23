Is humour dead? Kunal Kamra's jibe at Shinde triggers Sena fury; organisers say they're 'shutting down'

MUMBAI: Is humour dead? It appears so.

The political parties in India find it difficult to appreciate humour. They have lost the capability to laugh at themselves.

No, humour cannot be a tool for resistance, as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra found out on Sunday when Shiv Sena leaders took umbrage at Kamra targeting their party head and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena workers vandalised Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area where Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed and sought an FIR against him, police said.

Studio shuts down

Meanwhile, on Monday Habitat Studio announced its decision to temporarily shut down. In a post on its official Instagram handle, Habitat said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy," the studio added.

Police version

According to a police official, the party workers reached the auditorium of the hotel after a video of Kamra's jibe against Shinde went viral on social media. The video was also posted on X by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut by saying 'Kunal Ka Kamal'.

Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', eliciting laughter from the audience.