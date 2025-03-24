Bombay HC stays demolition of Nagpur violence accused Fahim Khan’s house

MUMBAI: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday stayed the demolition of Nagpur violence accused Fahim Khan’s house and criticised the administration for its high-handedness.

Ahead of the hearing, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) began demolishing the two-storey house in Sanjay Bagh Colony, Yashodhara Nagar, using bulldozers.

The house is registered in the name of Fahim Khan’s wife. The demolition was initiated after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of bulldozer action against those accused in the recent Nagpur violence.

Chief Minister Fadnavis had earlier stated, “The cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters, and failure to pay up will lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses. My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly. We will find out the accused from the grave also.”