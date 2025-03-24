Bombay HC stays demolition of Nagpur violence accused Fahim Khan’s house

MUMBAI: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday stayed the demolition of Nagpur violence accused Fahim Khan’s house and criticised the administration for its high-handedness.
Ahead of the hearing, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) began demolishing the two-storey house in Sanjay Bagh Colony, Yashodhara Nagar, using bulldozers.
The house is registered in the name of Fahim Khan’s wife. The demolition was initiated after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned of bulldozer action against those accused in the recent Nagpur violence.
Chief Minister Fadnavis had earlier stated, “The cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters, and failure to pay up will lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses. My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly. We will find out the accused from the grave also.”
Fahim Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), is among over 100 individuals arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Nagpur on 17 March.
The clashes, sparked by rumours that a ‘chadar’ with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across the city.
At least 33 police personnel, including three officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police rank, sustained injuries.
Khan, who has been booked for sedition, is currently in jail. The NMC had recently issued a notice citing various violations and the absence of building plan approval for his house.
On Monday, an NMC team arrived at his residence with bulldozers to demolish what they claimed was an unauthorised structure.
The High Court’s decision to halt the demolition comes amid concerns over the administration’s approach in handling the case.