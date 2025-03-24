Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath’s family lifts protest after assurance of meeting with Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: The family of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has ended their protest following an assurance from the Punjab government that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet them on March 31 to hear their grievances.
The family, supported by ex-servicemen, had been protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Patiala, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the assault on Col Bath and his son by 12 Punjab Police personnel on March 14.
They were also calling for the transfer of Patiala’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh.
According to sources, the family and ex-servicemen had been holding the dharna since Saturday. However, on Monday, a series of meetings took place between them and district officials. The family submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting a personal hearing with Chief Minister Mann.
The protest was lifted after Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Patiala visited the dharna site and handed over a letter to Jaswinder Kaur, the wife of Col Bath, confirming that the Chief Minister would meet them on March 31 at noon.
An official confirmed, “A letter has been given to the family, and they, along with others, can meet CM Mann on March 31.”
Kaur stated that she, along with her son, husband, and a representative from the union that supported them during the protest, will meet the Chief Minister.
“If our demands for a CBI inquiry and the transfer of SSP Nanak Singh are not met, we will resume our protest in April,” she said, adding, “We do not trust the police.” She also thanked the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner for facilitating the meeting with the government.
A large number of ex-servicemen from across Punjab had joined the protest in support of the family.
Last week, the Colonel’s family had met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking a CBI probe. They had rejected the Punjab government’s order for an executive magistrate-led investigation.
Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) SPS Parmar. The SIT also includes Sandeep Malik, SSP Hoshiarpur, and Manpreet Singh, SP (Rural), SAS Nagar.
The team has been directed to conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, collect evidence, and proceed with legal action against those responsible. A case has already been registered, naming the police officials involved.
Additionally, instructions were issued to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Patiala Range to immediately transfer the police officials concerned out of Patiala district.
After the order, they were reassigned. The Additional Director General of Police (Security), Punjab, was also directed to provide adequate protection to Col Bath’s family.
The assault took place on the night of March 13-14 at a roadside eatery near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Col Bath is currently posted at Army Headquarters in New Delhi.