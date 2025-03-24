Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath’s family lifts protest after assurance of meeting with Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: The family of Army Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has ended their protest following an assurance from the Punjab government that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet them on March 31 to hear their grievances.

The family, supported by ex-servicemen, had been protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Patiala, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the assault on Col Bath and his son by 12 Punjab Police personnel on March 14.

They were also calling for the transfer of Patiala’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh.

According to sources, the family and ex-servicemen had been holding the dharna since Saturday. However, on Monday, a series of meetings took place between them and district officials. The family submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting a personal hearing with Chief Minister Mann.