Wife of assaulted Army Colonel leads protest in Patiala, ex-servicemen join in

CHANDIGARH: The family of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath who was assaulted by Punjab police officials staged a dharna outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Patiala on March 22.

The protest came a day after the Punjab Police registered a fresh FIR based on the statement of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath. A high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been set up to expedite investigation.

The family of colonel demanded the inquiry of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident and transfer of Senior Superintended of Police of Patiala Nanak Singh.

A large number of ex-servicemen from all over the state joined the protest in support of the family.

Addressing the dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Patiala, Jaswinder Kaur, wife of Col Bath said that her husband and son were brutally beaten by policemen.

"We demand that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident and Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Nanak Singh should be transferred. If the government accepts both these demands we will lift the dharna," she said.

She also said that a witness, who is an auto driver has come forward and confirmed the incident.

"Me and my father were having Maggie at that time when police came from the wrong side of the road and asked us to park the vehicle somewhere else or face consequences," Angad Singh, son of Colonel Bath recounted the incident.

"My father told them that this is not the way to talk to him as he is a serving colonel of the army and is senior to them. As my father was talking to them, one of the inspectors got down from one of the vehicles and punched my dad on his nose," he added.

"The spectacles of my father broke and he fell on the bonnet of the vehicle before falling down. The police also kicked him," he said.

He also said how the police beat him up as he was trying to save his father.

Singh said that the allegations that they were drinking are false and their medical report vindicates their stand.