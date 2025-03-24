India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of education: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The country will be destroyed if the RSS takes full control of the education system, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

The former Congress chief said the INDIA bloc constituents may have some slight differences in its ideologies and policies but they can never compromise on the education system of the country.

"One organisation wants to destroy the future and the education system of the country. The name of that organisation is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. If the education system goes into their hands, which is actually happening slowly, this country will be destroyed. No one will get jobs and the country will be finished," Gandhi said at a protest organised by affiliate student organisations of the INDIA bloc, against the National Education Policy.

"Students organisations must tell students that the vice chancellors of Indian universities are dominated by the RSS. In the coming time, state universities' VCs will be appointed on the recommendation of the RSS. We have to stop this," he said at the protest held at Jantar Mantar.