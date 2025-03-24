Kunal Kamra row: Sena functionary, 11 others held for ransacking show venue

MUMBAI: Police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made the controversial 'traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, an official said.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental Hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

"It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality," Kanal told reporters Monday morning, a day after he and other Shiv Sena workers ransacked the venue of Kamra's show.