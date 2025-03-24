Kamra has history of making 'low-level comments': Fadnavis reacts to comedian's remarks on Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted to the furore surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling it a "reckless" misuse of the freedom of speech.

"When you attack the freedom of others, your freedom is restricted. If you insult people on constitutional posts to create disturbances by taking supari (contract) to get publicity, it will not be tolerated. No one will object to stand-up comedy and satire. If we behave recklessly in the garb of freedom of speech and expression, it will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken as per law," the CM said.

Speaking in the state assembly after the issue figured in the House, Fadnavis said Kamra has a history of making low-level comments on the prime minister, Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.

"His modus operandi is to create a controversy for publicity," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said Kamra has now targeted Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Shinde, and the people of Maharashtra showed through the 2024 assembly polls mandate that who is "khuddar" (self-respecting) and who is "gaddar" (traitor).

"Is Kamra bigger than the people of Maharashtra?" he asked.