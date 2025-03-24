Kamra has history of making 'low-level comments': Fadnavis reacts to comedian's remarks on Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted to the furore surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling it a "reckless" misuse of the freedom of speech.
"When you attack the freedom of others, your freedom is restricted. If you insult people on constitutional posts to create disturbances by taking supari (contract) to get publicity, it will not be tolerated. No one will object to stand-up comedy and satire. If we behave recklessly in the garb of freedom of speech and expression, it will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken as per law," the CM said.
Speaking in the state assembly after the issue figured in the House, Fadnavis said Kamra has a history of making low-level comments on the prime minister, Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.
"His modus operandi is to create a controversy for publicity," the chief minister said.
Fadnavis said Kamra has now targeted Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Shinde, and the people of Maharashtra showed through the 2024 assembly polls mandate that who is "khuddar" (self-respecting) and who is "gaddar" (traitor).
"Is Kamra bigger than the people of Maharashtra?" he asked.
The people of Maharashtra have shown that Shinde is the true inheritor of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideology.
"Kamra's aim was to belittle Shinde in the eyes of the people. The opposition is supporting such a talk and one wonders whether Kamra is hand-in-glove with the opposition. He has posted a picture of himself with a red copy of the Constitution book which Rahul Gandhi carries," Fadnavis said.
A mob led by workers of Shinde-led Shiv Sena vandalised the Habitat Comedy club in Continental Hotel at Khar taking objection to Kamra's remarks. Shiv Sena also filed a police case against the stand-up comedian.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others were arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday for ransacking the venue.
CM Devendra Fadnavis had earlier today demanded an apology from the comedian for "insulting" Shinde.
"The Constitution says when you attack others' freedom, your own freedom is restricted. He (Kamra) cannot encroach over anyone’s freedom. Therefore, we demand an apology from him,” CM Fadnavis said.
Reacting to the snowballing controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said the Shinde-led Sena's reaction to the comedian's remarks hint at their insecurity.
"Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe which was 100% true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone. Btw law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by eknath mindhe," he wrote on 'X'.
Spaking about the, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stated, "I don't believe Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling a 'gaddar' (traitor) exactly that is not an attack on anyone. Listen to the full song from Kamra's show and share it with others. Shiv Sena has no connection to this attack—this was done by the 'gaddar sena.' Those who have betrayal in their blood can never be true Shiv Sainiks."